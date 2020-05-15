Courtesy of Madi De La Garza/Instagram

Looking like an IRL princess! Demi Lovato‘s younger sister, Madi De La Garza, shared two selfies showing off her stunning new red hair, and it’s giving us Little Mermaid vibes.

“Flounder, don’t be such a guppy!” the 18-year-old captioned the Instagram photos on Thursday, May 14, referring to the Disney film’s adorable animated character. Madi looks great, and her famous sibling agreed. “Love!!” Demi, 27, gushed over the post.

Despite their nine-year age gap, the sisters are super close. They’ve even collaborated on a song … Well, sort of. Demi hilariously confessed her sister was featured in her 2009 song “Solo” off her second studio album, Here We Go Again.

Demi Lovato/Snapchat

“At 16, I taught my little sister to say ‘What’s up, my bitches?!’ and recorded her saying it … my producer thought it was hilarious and buried it in the music,” the “I Love Me” artist revealed on a recent Instagram Story. “So what sounds like a guitar riff is actually little Juanita from Desperate Housewives cursing on my song.”

After Demi’s near-fatal overdose in July 2018, her little sister was very supportive. “Demi’s doing, she’s doing really well,” Madi revealed during an appearance on Millennial Hollywood with Dakota T. Jones three months after the incident. “She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her.”

Although her family stayed positive, it wasn’t always easy. “It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot,” she added at the time. “We’ve been through a lot together and every single time, I mean if you read my mom’s book you would know … every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before. And so we’ve just been so thankful for everything. For the little things.”

Demi’s older sister, Dallas Lovato, is also keen on showing the singer love and support. In December 2018, the 32-year-old clapped back at haters who criticized Demi’s body after she shared workout photos. “Go f–-k yourself because she’s the most beautiful, strong, amazing person that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Dallas said during an Instagram Live at the time.

Clearly, Demi has amazing sisters!