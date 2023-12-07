Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough’s wife, Hayley Hough (née Erbert), was rushed to the hospital after a performance on Wednesday, December 6, for an emergency craniectomy.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition,” Derek, 38, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 7.

The longtime star continued, “I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to offer up prayers and well wishes, along with some of Derek’s costars.

“Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote. Lele Pons added, “im so sorry Derek! Praying for a fast recovery. She’s so amazing! So heartbreaking.”

Another fan wrote, “We were there for the amazing show last night. We are praying for Haley!”

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Derek and Hayley, 29, began dating in 2015 after the pair both appeared on Dancing With the Stars. However, they kept everything under wraps until 2017 when they hard launched their relationship via Instagram.

In June 2022, Derek announced he popped the question and posted a photo of himself and Hayley holding one another alongside the caption, “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever.”

Hayley opened up to People shortly after she and Derek tied the knot on August 26, 2023.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees,” Hayley explained. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

The pair held their reception in a 100-year-old barn and their big day was attended by some of their famous friends like Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and host of Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro.

Hayley said that she and Derek wanted “nature” to be a big part of their day, and that desire helped in deciding on a location for their wedding.

“When we were thinking about location, we asked ourselves, ‘What’s important to us?'” Hayley said. “Nature was the first thing. We want to be around trees and plants and Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We just want people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic.”