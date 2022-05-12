When Kelly Osbourne made her joyous pregnancy announcement on Thursday, May 12, she curiously didn’t mention the baby’s father or a current boyfriend. Her most recent romantic partner, Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson, later shared a photo of an ultrasound with pink hearts and a family emoji in the caption, but he didn’t tag Kelly or use her name in any way, leading fans to speculate on whether the pair had split despite their baby news.

In Kelly’s Instagram post revealing that she is expecting her first child, she simply wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why … I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.” She shared several ultrasound photos taken on May 3 but didn’t tag Sid or make any reference to him whatsoever.

Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, made no mention of Sid or whom the baby’s father is in her congratulatory Instagram post to her daughter. The media-savvy former The Talk cohost reposted Kelly’s ultrasound photos with the caption, “My heart could not be more full! So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne.”

The former E! personality’s beloved brother, Jack Osbourne, sent congratulations to his sister but also didn’t include Sid. “And the tribe gets bigger! Congratulations @kellyosbourne,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post while sharing her pregnancy announcement photos.

Kelly officially confirmed her relationship with the Sid in a January 20 post of the couple, where she wrote, “Happy Birthday baby,” in the caption. She then gushed about being “deeply in love” with the man who was her longtime friend of more than two decades.

In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post next to a photo of the couple passionately kissing, Kelly wrote, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Sid shared the same snapshot on his Instagram page but in a black-and-white version. It has been his only post about Kelly to date, but he sure made it count! In it, he gushed about his love for his girlfriend, writing, “There is not enough colors to display the palette of love I have for you in my heart. Happy Valentines Day my love XoXo.”

Since the pair had known each other for so many years, it was only natural that Sid fit right in with her family. He accompanied Kelly to Jack’s daughter Minnie’s fourth birthday party on February 3. Not only that, the couple rode in the same SUV with her mom, Sharon, to the soireé. Once everyone got out of the vehicle, Kelly and Sid showed off their first PDA by holding hands as they walked toward the home.

But it was the only time the two were photographed out in public together. Ever since their Valentine’s Day love pronouncements, all has been quiet on Kelly and Sid’s social media about each other, though the two still follow one another.