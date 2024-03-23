Director Greta Gerwig Is Up for Making Barbie Sequel

Back to Barbieland! Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie starred Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera and was the smash hit of the summer of 2023. Now, it looks like a sequel might be on the way.

In December 2023, Ryan, 43, said he knew “nothing” about a Barbie sequel, but Greta, 40, said that she was fully on board during an interview at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10.

“I want to do it,” Greta said, adding that she had a lot to discuss with Warner Bros. and her collaborator, Margot, 33.

The Wolf of Wall Street star, who also produced Barbie, said in June that there had already been discussions about a second installment. Plus, Ryan seems likely to be on board with a Barbie sequel as well.

“I care about this dude now,” Ryan said about his role as the lovable but dim-witted Ken. “I’m like his representative.”

There shouldn’t be any major roadblocks as the movie raked in $1.3 billion worldwide, broke the record for the highest grossing movie directed by a woman and garnered eight Oscar nominations. However, it didn’t go unnoticed that a nomination went to Ryan for Best Actor while Margot and Greta were both snubbed in the categories of Best Actress and Best Director.

Justin Tallis / Getty Images

While Ryan said that he was “extremely honored” for his nomination, he addressed the lack of recognition for Greta and Margot and issued a statement regarding the snubs.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” the La La Land star wrote in a statement. “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated movie.”

Ryan continued, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”