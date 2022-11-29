Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, at least according to his former backup DeShone Kizer. The athlete recalled the first question Aaron asked upon meeting him in 2018.

“He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers‘ mouth was ‘Do you believe in 9/11?’” DeShone, 26, said during a Monday, November 28 appearance on The Breneman Show. “What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?”

While the response had host Andrew Breneman in hysterics, DeShone continued with all seriousness. “He was like ‘You should read up on that,’ and then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like ‘wow I don’t know where this is going.’”

DeShone only played for one season in Green Bay under Aaron, who has been with the team since 2005 and has won multiple NFL MVP titles as well as one Super Bowl with the team.

“What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance,” DeShone continued.

Andrew then asked the Ohio native if Aaron had “any other conspiracy theories.”

“Inner Earth, moon landing, reptile people,” he responded, adding, “Y’all are laughing. Go do your research, I’m telling you. Go do your research.”

Jeffrey Phelps/AP/Shutterstock

Aaron himself admitted he was called a “conspiracy theorist” over his request to the NFL that an alternative COVID-19 treatment he was using be counted as being fully vaccinated. The California native famously was outed as not having got the jab when he came down with COVID-19 in November 2021, catching the virus from a player who had been vaccinated. Aaron previously stated he was “immunized,” but never fully admitted to receiving the vaccine.

Number 12 made the claim during an August 2022 appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, where he wouldn’t name the NFL official who applied the label to him.

When Aaron did contract COVID, he credited Joe Rogan with helping put him on a regimen that got him back on his feet quickly. “I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he [Rogan] recommended, in his podcasts and on the phone to me,” Aaron told reporters at the time. “I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C, D, and HCQ [hydroxychloroquine] … And I feel pretty incredible.”

Aaron has denied being a conspiracy theorist in the past. In November 2021 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he explained, “Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.”

“You guys know me. I march to the beat of my own drum,” he continued. “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody. And for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason, much like the study I put into hosting Jeopardy! Or the weekly study I put into playing the game.”

Reps for Rodgers did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.