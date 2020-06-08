Hard work pays off! Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige shared a photo revealing her weight loss on Sunday, June 7.

“Officially down 17 pounds today,” the 26-year-old reality starlet captioned a photo of her flat tummy. “Now time to tone this body up.” Derynn also noted she looked different while filming the show. “PSA: I did not look like this on the upcoming season, so this is your warning,” she added.

Courtesy of Derynn Paige/Instagram

Double Shot at Love season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 11, and it’s a total different concept than the first season. Season 1 consisted of Jersey Shore stars Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D on the quest for love. In total, there were 20 contestants. Out of those 20, six of them are returning to season 2, including Derynn.

Now here’s the twist: there are no new female contestants, but three new guys have been added to the bunch. Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke and Nicky Curd will be joining the cast alongside Vinny, Pauly, and the six lady contestants. Besides Derryn, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidya are the OG ladies you can expect to see return.

On the first season, all the women lived in one house. However, this time around, everyone on the cast will live together in Las Vegas. Spending more time together means it’s quite possible Pauly, 39, and Derynn may be able to rekindle their romance. After all, she almost won him over. In June 2019, the brunette beauty teased the season 1 finale when she shared a photo with Pauly.

Derynn and Pauly almost ended up together, but in the end, he narrowed it down to Nikki, who was his final choice. However, that was short-lived. Pauly decided he was better off “rolling solo,” and they went their separate ways. Now, both Nikki and Derynn will reunite with Pauly — which will make things pretty interesting.

We can’t wait to see what happens on season 2!