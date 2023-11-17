Drew Barrymore revealed that she likely won’t alter her appearance with plastic surgery for one specific reason.

“I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I’d continue to chase it, get this and that done,” Drew, 48, told People about why she hasn’t gone under the knife in an interview published on Thursday, November 16.

She continued that becoming addicted to plastic surgery “scares” her because of her “approach to things.” Drew added, “So, I’m waiting on making any alterations.”

The Wedding Singer actress – who has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past – then insisted that she’s never “done anything” to slow down or prevent the aging process.

“And I’m going to maintain that as long as possible,” Drew said. “I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don’t see myself resorting to it.”

Drew went on to state that she hopes her daughters’ take note of her aging and understand that growing old is a gift. She shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

“It means you’re alive, you’re living, and that’s a really good thing. Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging,” the Drew Barrymore Show host said.

Another lesson that Drew has taught her daughters is to care about overall health more than their physical appearances.

“Health really comes into focus more than anything when there is peril,” she shared. “If you have your health, then you can focus on so many other things — including beauty. But it really is the most important thing of all.”

While Drew doesn’t feel the need to have cosmetic surgery, she explained that she enjoys switching up her appearance by dying her hair and cutting it into different styles. The Never Been Kissed actress even admitted that she dyes her hair so much that she “doesn’t know [her] real color” anymore.

Drew’s recent interview is not the first time she’s spoken about her decision to not have plastic surgery.

“I think because I’m so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, ‘You miserable people.’ I just wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes,” Drew said during a February 2021 episode of her talk show. “Now, I’m boring and safe and healthy.”

She also shared similar sentiments to aging and admitted she wished that more people would embrace their changing appearances as they grow older. “I’d love if there was some way we could let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more,” she said at the time. “We’re going to age, things are going to go south, and it’s OK, it’s a part of life. And I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too.”