Take a Tour of the Duggar Family’s Homes: House Photos From Jessa and Ben, Jinger and Jeremy and More

The Duggar family has expanded far beyond Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Arkansas home. Many of the TLC couple’s kids have relocated around the country, and now, they live in adorable houses of their own.

Of course, viewers of 19 Kids and Counting are familiar with the proud parents’ 7,000-square foot, custom-built abode in their hometown of Springdale.

Jim Bob and Michelle upgraded from their first house in 2006. Their sprawling compound took nearly two years to build with help from their friends and relatives. The family matriarch gushed that it was their “miracle” house because they knew nothing about construction when they began the endeavor.

“[We were] dreaming of the future of having grandchildren and having lots of family coming over to visit … So this works out perfectly,” Michelle said in 2011 about their home. Considering she and Jim Bob have 21 grandkids (and counting), she wasn’t wrong.

That being said, not all of their children remained in Arkansas. Daughter Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, became Los Angeles residents in July 2019 after moving from Texas.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the husband and wife shared via Instagram, noting it would be big adjustment. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Many of the other Duggars experimented with their living situation before settling down. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth never liked staying in one place for too long and lived in a RV camper after welcoming baby No. 1. In December 2019, the couple revealed they put down permanent roots with an adorable pad in Arkansas.

Jill and husband Derick Dillard briefly lived in Central America while doing missionary work. Their humble abode was very small, but the pair seemed to really enjoy their experience. They built a home of their own in Arkansas in April 2019.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the homes owned by the Duggar family!