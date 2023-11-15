Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev opened up about whether or not he wants to have more kids with his wife, Nikki Garcia, while exclusively speaking to Life & Style.

“I’m not carrying it for nine months, so probably not a question to me,” Artem, 41, told Life & Style on Tuesday, November 14, at the DWTS taping.

While Artem said the decision is ultimately up to Nikki, 39, he admitted he “would love to have a little girl.”

“That’d be nice. That’d be a nice little addition to it,” he continued. “Hey, we can all dream about it.”

Nikki, 39, and Artem met in 2017 when they were paired together on season 25 of DWTS. The retired WWE wrestler was engaged to John Cena at the time, though the former couple called it quits in July 2018.

Once Nikki was single, the former dance partners reconnected later that year and took a major step in their relationship before making things Instagram official in March 2019. Artem and Nikki later got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020. The couple then got married in August 2022.

Nikki previously spoke about the early days of motherhood while talking to People in August 2022. “I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life,” she said at the time. “The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”

Just 22 hours after she welcomed Matteo, Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Garcia, gave birth to her son, Buddy Dessert, with her husband, Bryan Danielson.

“What’s crazy about Buddy and Matteo is, they both have the same scream-cry,” Bella recalled while detailing what it was like to recover with Brie, 39, in the hospital after giving birth. “It’s the cutest high-pitch noise and they’re identical. Even their coos are identical and they’re so cute. Now, Matteo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he’s breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it’s perfect little punches he’ll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

While Artem said he isn’t sure if he and Nikki will have more kids, he did share his hopes that Matteo has a future in dancing following the November 14 episode.

“First of all, I never thought I’d be a dad, then I never thought I would have a son,” the Russia native told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Matteo is comfortable on the dance floor. “He’s part of the crew. I feel like the dance legacy needs to continue and hopefully it’ll better the juniors. Then, who knows, all of our children will be actually doing it right.”