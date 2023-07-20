Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are the epitome of what a ~suite~ love looks like! The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum and the model garnered quite a fan base when it came to their budding relationship.

Dylan and Barbara first went public with their romance in 2018, nearly one year after the duo met at a party in 2017. Four years later, Dylan proposed to Barbara, but the pair made sure to keep the news out of the public eye — until, of course, a report surfaced online that they were engaged in 2022.

By the summer of 2023, Dylan and Barbara confirmed their engagement and their subsequent marriage, sharing photos from their intimate wedding ceremony in her home country, Hungary, via Instagram.

“So thankful to everyone who has supported us over the years,” Barbara captioned an Instagram video post in July 2023, featuring her and Dylan walking out of their wedding wearing bride and groom attire. “We will never forget the memories we made on this day.”

