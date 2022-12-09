The Odds Are in Her Favor! See Hunger Games’ Elizabeth Banks’ Stunning Bikini and Swimsuit Photos

The odds will always be in her favor! Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks was already a fan-favorite before she landed the coveted role of Effie Trinket in the action franchise. From acting to directing, the Massachusetts native barely has free time off work. But when she has the occasional break, Elizabeth loves to catch some waves and tan at the beach while wearing a chic bikini or swimsuit.

It seems the Wet Hot American Summer star loves the summertime, as she frequently shares vacation photos via her Instagram account throughout the warm season.

In July 2022, Elizabeth shared a picture-perfect moment of herself rocking a polgungin black V-neck swimsuit while walking down a boardwalk on a lake, wearing a tan hat to shield herself from the sun.

However, the blonde beauty doesn’t only post snapshots from the sea. She has also confidently posted a few images of herself slaying in a bikini top, such as in October 2020. At the time, Elizabeth uploaded a shot of her wearing a red bikini top and captioned the post, “Lindsay #wethotamericansummer,” as an ode to her comical film character.

While Elizabeth appears to possess an enviable self-confidence, she is also outspoken when it comes to the topic of body image and pressuring societal expectations women face. In July 2021, the Pitch Perfect actress and producer reflected on social media during the first episode of her podcast, “My Body, My Podcast.”

“Images of myself have always affected me,” she noted before recounting the time she attended a school dance. “This is before social media. I confronted a photo of myself after the fact, way after the fact, and it changed my entire perception of the night I had. On the night I experienced this dance, I had an amazing time. I got that photo, and all I could think about was, ‘Oh my God, all anybody was looking at was my chicken legs and my raging acne, and my shiny forehead [sic].’ The fact that it could ruin an evening for me still strikes me. I can still feel that feeling.”

Elizabeth added that “self-images are incredibly powerful,” but “filters and Photoshop” can have a negative impact on self-perception.

“It’s important to be reminded that images aren’t our bodies,” she explained. “They’re just pictures of our bodies.”

The Brownstone Productions founder previously revealed in February 2019 that she isn’t “always comfortable in [her] own skin” and recalled first arriving in Hollywood when an agent told her to “get a boob job.”

Elizabeth then mentioned that she “did not” get plastic surgery at the agent’s suggestion and “decided that [she] was going to be happy and comfortable with who [she] was.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Elizabeth’s stunning bikini photos!