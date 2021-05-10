‘Emily in Paris’ Films Season 2 on Location in St. Tropez: Photos of Lily Collins and More!

Oui, oui! Emily in Paris is filming part of season 2 in St. Tropez, a gorgeous beach town located on the French Rivera. Cast members Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Camille Razat looked amazing in behind-the-scenes photos from Sunday, May 9.

Lily, 32, who stars in the series as Emily Cooper, along with costars Ashley, 29, known on the show as Mindy Chen, and Camille, 27, who plays her namesake character, can be seen in their beachy attire while shooting scenes together outdoors. As expected, their costumes are cute and colorful as the ladies rock flowing dresses and swimsuits.

Netflix announced in November 2020 Emily in Paris was renewed for a second season by sharing a note written by Emily’s tough as nails boss Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

“Nous sommes désolées! We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time,” the letter read. “Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards the former — her results are impressive.”

“We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French,” the hilarious note continued. “We will work in conjunction with you on applying for a work permit on her behalf to prolong her time here.”

Show creator Darren Star told Variety that Emily will be less “ignorant” toward French culture as she’ll have more of her footing in the European country during season 2.

“Emily will embrace the city a little bit more,” he dished. “When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning, and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in the second season. I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language.”

Darren corroborated his idea for Emily’s storyline during a previous interview. “In season 2, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” he said. “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

As for Lily, she hopes to dive into her character a bit more. “The first season, we only had ten episodes to really explore her new friends at work and who she meets outside of work, so I’m excited to dive deeper into those backstories and spend more time intermingling the two groups of people that she meets,” the Mank actress told Deadline. “Now that we’ve seen her with all these ‘Parisisms,’ maybe we get to actually get to a bit more of her backstory, and experience that with some of the other characters.”

Keep scrolling to see behind-the-scenes photos of Emily in Paris season 2!