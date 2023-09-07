Emily Ratajkowski came under fire after her recent comments about divorce with some calling her remarks “so cringe.”

“So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26 has been separated for a little over a year, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better,” Emily, 32, said via TikTok on Wednesday, September 6. “If being in your 20s is the trenches, there is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot. Maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, everything and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be and then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you.”

She continued, “So for all of those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, like it’s a, it’s, it’s good. Congratulations. Congratulations,” adding the caption, “Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30.”

Fans were quick to call out the model – who separated from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 after four years of marriage – after she seemingly glorified divorce.

“Tell us you are trying to justify your poor choices without telling us you are trying to justify your poor choices…” one Instagram user wrote. “Wow this is some BS. If it happens and you must get divorce- that’s what it is- but glamorizing a divorce and acting like thats a game and marriage is just a stage is really something…” another added, which another added, “Being divorced with no kids and no strings attached sounds great, but not with children involved it’s so sticky.”

Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton – who was divorced from her first husband at age 25 before her reality TV debut – chimed into the conversation as she reshared Emily’s video to her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 7.

“I see her point but why does this have to apply to people before age 30? If you get a divorce at from a marriage that is unhealthy for you that’s a win in my book at any age!” Amanda, 32, wrote. “Not just if you manage to do it young enough so that you’re still ‘hot’ after the divorce. This just adds to insecurities of people getting divorced later in life and makes me sad for anyone who watches stuff like this and things they’re stuck because they’re older.”

Emily’s comments come on the heels of another young celebrity couple’s divorce: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brothers rocker filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum on Tuesday, September 7, after four years of marriage.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, announced via a joint statement shared to Instagram the following day. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”