It seems Fergie is picky when it comes to partners. The Black Eyed Peas singer was married to Josh Duhamel for eight years before calling it quits, and since then, she hasn’t had any public romances. While fans of the “My Humps” vocalist would like to see her find love again, it seems Fergie is taking her time when it comes to finding her next special someone.

“It’s too soon for me to even think about dating. I’m open to love, but it’s just too soon,” she said on a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

