Something about the beginning of spring inspires me to wear more dresses. Little kisses from the sun on my exposed skin as I rock a midi dress with cut-outs are just what I need to keep my internal battery charged. Flowy fabrics blow in the springtime breeze — plus, it makes getting dressed in the morning that much easier.

One thing that I love the most about springtime fashion is that it’s typically made from comfy fabrics that fit flawlessly on the body. Stretchy spandex and lightweight chiffon-like materials are a hit when it comes to flattering springtime dresses. Spandex helps shape and smooth the body, while airy fabrics conceal the problem areas we all have. Are you ready to spruce up your springtime wardrobe? Read ahead for 13 dresses that look so flattering no matter what your plans are this spring.

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Channel boho vibes with the help of this flowy babydoll dress. You’ll want to add it to your cart when you check out the unique floral print design.

2. We Also Love: This swing dress has so many unique elements. The cap ruffle sleeves give way to a V-neck silhouette that gives way to ribbons to tie it. We love that it has a comfy waistband design and a tiered skirt!

3. We Can’t Forget: Get ready to put your love of flowers on full display. This babydoll dress has the cutest daffodil design. Best of all? It’s flowy, so you don’t have to worry about it fitting too snuggly.

4. Bonus: Don’t forget to pack this spaghetti strap dress for your next vacation. If you love the crisscross waistband and ruffle hem, you won’t get enough of the crisscross strap and ribbon detailing on the back.

5. Extra: You’ll be all buttoned up in this casual shirtdress.

Midi Dresses

6. Wild Flower: If you’re a fan of flowers, you’ll swoon over this cap-sleeve dress. It comes in nine fun floral prints and a sassy side slit.

7. Gorgeous Gingham: Gingham fabric is a warm weather essential. This flowy dress starts with a square neckline and gives way to puffy sleeves and a ruched bust.

8. Sheer Dots: Everyone — and yes, we mean everyone — will look so good in this romantic ruffle-sleeve dress. It features coquette-approved polka dots and a sheer bottom tier.

9. Sweet Stripes: This striped dress is a top contender for everyday wear. It’s casual enough for early morning school drop-offs but chic enough to slay when grabbing dinner with your girls.

Maxi Dresses

10. Bohemian Vibes: Kick your boho era off in style. This long-sleeve dress has the cutest watercolor design.

11. Tied Up: This dress is perfect for fashionistas who like to adjust their clothes. The smock sundress features a deep neckline and tie straps so you can adjust it to your liking.

12. Kimono Cutie: Are you a fan of kimonos? This dress features a lightweight fabric and is double-lined from the top of the dress to the mid-thigh. Along with a matching belt, this dress also has large flowy sleeves.

13. Last But Not Least: If you can’t tell by now, we adore floral print. This stunner has several other standout qualities we love. The smocked dress delivers boho vibes and has a tiered skirt to help the body appear longer!