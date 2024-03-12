Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a nice spring break vacation? Before we get to bask in the sun and splash around in the water, there are a few things we have to check off our to-do list. For many of us, that begins with getting PTO approved at work and scheduling an OOO email. Then, there’s glam. No vacay is complete without a trip to the hair and nail salons. But of course, of all the things we have to do, ensuring our bags are packed with comfy and fashionable essentials to get us through the entire trip is an absolute must.

From silicone pasties that prevent nip slips to double-sided tape and swimsuits, there are so many things we have to remember to pack. You don’t want to end up with an overweight bag or forget a travel staple, so it’s necessary to plan ahead. With that in mind, we rounded up 13 bestselling spring break fashion essentials you can snag at Amazon!

Tops, Dresses & Swim

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This satin tank top from Ekouaer is so versatile. You can pair it with flowy palazzo pants for a laid-back look or dress it up with linen shorts and chunky mules.

2. We Also Love: Calling all cozy girls! This sleeveless tank top is a warm-weather staple because it’s so comfy and versatile.

3. We Can’t Forget: Crop tops are a necessity for casual spring break festivities. This lively green shirt matches with everything from denim shorts and flip-flops to leggings and sneakers.

4. Bonus: If you have to get glammed up during spring break, you’ll want to bring this strapless dress along with you. It’s made from a breathable fabric and features a ribbed knit design that looks ultra-flattering.

5. Extra: Kimonos are a must during warm-weather trips. They’re lightweight and stylish. This bestseller features the cutest floral print!

6. Swimwear Slay: Take a dive into the deep end in this stunning one-piece. Not only does it feature a chic cut-out, but it also comes equipped with tummy control to help smooth and compress your belly.

Shoes & Accessories

7. Taped Up: Most spring break-approved fashion items are lightweight and show a little skin. Keep your ensemble styled the way you want with the help of this bestselling double-sided tape.

8. Perfect Pasties: If you planning on ditching a bra during your trip, make sure you stock up on these silicone pasties. They come in five different shades to blend with the color of your skin. Plus, there’s even an option that gives your bust a lift.

9. Smooth Slides: Keep your feet safe and secure while you’re walking around your hotel or resort, with the help of these bestselling slides. They come in 23 different shades and are so soft, it feels like you’re walking on a cloud.

10. Throwing Shade: These bestselling sunnies are fabulous for fashionistas who love retro styles. These thin oval frames come equipped with UV400 protection so you’ll be safe from harmful sun rays.

11. Smooth As Silk: Preserve vacay hairstyles with the help of this silky bonnet. Bedhead will truly be a thing of the past.

12. All Gold Everything: Is any outfit truly complete without a pair of earrings? These gold huggie hoop earrings are so cute and dainty, they’ll look amazing against bronzed, sun-kissed skin.

13. Last But Not Least: Don’t worry about overstuffing your bags. Make sure everything is packed away nicely with the help of this eight-piece packing cube set.