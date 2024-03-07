Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but creating separate wardrobes for work and leisure isn’t always practical. Along with being super expensive, having so many garments takes up space I truly don’t have to spare. Lately, stocking up on versatile items I can wear in the office and again when I’m off the clock works best!

After some digging, I came across 13 affordable and stylish transitional tops on Amazon. Think transitional tops that are conservative enough to make it through the day at work, but still offer a little pizazz when I’m grabbing brunch on the weekends. From floral print spring-approved looks to chic short-sleeve tops, there are many different styles to choose from. Scroll ahead for my absolute top picks!

Short-Sleeve Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a classic white top. This pleated tank has a modest V-neckline that’s ideal for showcasing lightweight necklace stacks.

2. We Also Love: Want to make a bold statement during your next Zoom call? Style this knit polo with dainty gold jewelry for an effortless slay!

3. We Can’t Forget: When the weather permits you can rock this olive green tunic to the office by itself — until then, layer it with your favorite blazer.

4. Bonus: Every fashionista needs at least one of these chiffon tanks in their wardrobe. It’s so sleek and dainty and the lightweight ruffles are perfect for dressy work environments.

5. Red-Hot Deal: If you’re looking to boss on a budget, snag this black shirt with puff sleeves. Along with delivering an effortless slay, it’s on sale right now for just $19!

6. Color-Block Cutie: This short-sleeve shirt is suitable for more casual work environments. The thick ribbed material doesn’t require ironing, so you can save a few extra minutes every morning.

Long-Sleeve Tops

7. Lots of Dots: Sage green is one of my favorite colors. This powdery pastel shirt features subtle polka dots that make it look a bit more elevated.

8. Flirty Florals: Say hello to spring with this brilliant floral print shirt. It features so many vibrant hues, you can style this top with just about any color of pants.

9. Bundle Up: Job offices are notoriously chilly, thanks to frosty air conditioners. You’ll be nice and warm with the help of this square-neck sweater.

10. Working Barbie: I don’t know about you, but I’m still obsessed with all things Barbiecore. If you’re looking for a way to incorporate sweet bubble gum pink into your work ensemble, start with this long-sleeve shirt. It layers so well with blazers and cardigans.

11. Mixed Metal Mashup: Pull out this all-black shirt when you want to add a subtle pop of color. Streaky silver and gold stripe detailing are the dreamiest accents!

12. Shapeshifter Vibes: This off-the-shoulder shirt is special, as you can wear it with both sides up at an appropriate length in the office or expose a little more of your collarbone when you grab late-night dinner with your besties.

13. Last But Not Least: Haven’t you heard? Peplum is in! This floral print top looks amazing with jeans for more casual occasions, but you can totally team it with trousers and ballet flats when you’re heading into the office.