The duo we never knew we needed! Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are starring in the upcoming movie We Live In Time, and they’re looking good while filming.

What Is ‘We Live In Time’ About?

Details about the movie are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, fans do know that the duo are filming in London as of April 2023, and it’s described as a “funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story,” per Deadline.

Photos at the time showed Florence and Andrew walking in a park with coffee cups in hand while dressed up as their respective characters. The Little Women alum had on blue jeans with a brown coat and purple shirt underneath. Her hair was pulled out of her face in a half-up, half-down look. The Amazing Spider-Man star, for his part, opted for a brown blazer paired with khaki pants and a denim shirt. The actors were all smiles while acting romantic for the apparent scene.

Is Paul Mescal Starring In ‘We Live In Time’?

On April 1, a rumor started swirling online that Paul Mescal would also be starring in the movie. However, fans are unclear if this is rooted in truth or it was just a cruel April Fool’s Day prank.

“The 3 of them will be involved in a love triangle while the movie is described as a funny, deeply moving and immersive story,” one Twitter user reported, but this has yet to be verified.

MJ / Dean / SplashNews.com

When Will ‘We Live In Time’ Premiere?

Since the movie just started filming, it’s unclear exactly when the flick will officially premiere.

Are Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield Friends?

The two stars are actually friends in real life. In fact they even presented an award together at the 2023 Oscars in March of that year.

“You know what’s crazy is that … they didn’t know we were doing a movie together,” Florence shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of her and Andrew presenting together. “Well, I don’t think they did. But this was, I think, a bit of an accident. Which is even weirder!”