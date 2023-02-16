A new man in her life? Florence Pugh has been sparking romance rumors with Charlie Gooch following her split from longtime love Zach Braff.

While the Don’t Worry Darling star has yet to comment on the status of her relationship, dating speculation started heating up in February 2023 when Page Six obtained photos of the duo cozying up together and holding hands on Valentine’s Day. In the snaps, they shared a hug and Charlie grabbed a hold of Florence from behind, wrapping his arms around the actress.

Keep reading for everything we know about Charlie, their rumored romance and more.

Who Is Charlie Gooch?

Unfortunately, not much is known about him! According to Instagram gossip blog DeuxMoi, he was first spotted with Florence in December 2022, following the British Fashion Awards. The social media account was the first to identify Charlie. At the time, an anonymous post to DeuxMoi claimed that he’s a “normie who she went to school with (in Oxford).”

However, it’s unclear if this is how they really met.

Are Florence Pugh and Charlie Gooch Dating?

Since neither of them have spoken publicly about the romance rumors, it’s unclear exactly where their relationship stands.

When Did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Split?

The Little Women star confirmed in August 2022 that she and the Scrubs alum had split after three years together.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Florence told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

They were first spotted together in 2018 and made headlines about their age gap — Florence is 21 years Zach’s junior — throughout their time together. However, the couple didn’t let the haters get them down, making it clear that they “weren’t in anyone’s faces” about their relationship during a January 2023 interview with Vogue.

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” the Black Widow star told Elle U.K. in May 2021. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”