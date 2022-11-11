Back together? Florence Pugh sparked Zach Braff reconciliation rumors nearly three months after confirming in August 2022 that the couple had quietly split.

Fans were quick to speculate if the former flames had rekindled their love after the Don’t Worry Darling star left a flirty comment on her ex’s Instagram post. The Scrubs actor teamed up with former costar Donald Faison to promote a charity event in support of Veteran’s Day.

“Bid on eBay for a 30 minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me,” Zach’s caption read. “ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops. LINK IN BIO!!!!!!”

Florence, for her part, commented, “I’m deffo bidding on this.” To which the Cheaper By the Dozen remake star replied, “I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans.”

Zach Braff/Instagram

Fans responded with tons of love for the pair. Keep reading for everything we know about Florence and Zach’s relationship and where it stands now.

Are Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Back Together?

While speaking with Harper’s Bazaar for an August 2022 feature, the Black Widow actress announced that she and Zach had called it quits earlier that same year.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the British star shared. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Although, they’ve since sparked reconciliation rumors, the couple has kept details of their relationship status out of the public eye.

Reps for Florence and Zach did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

What Did Florence Pugh Say About Zach Braff?

Florence was often outspoken about the criticisms of their age gap — Zach is 21-years her senior.

The Little Women actress has clapped back at trolls on Instagram on multiple occasions over the years, but she also addressed their relationship during an interview with Elle U.K. from May 2021.

“I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” Florence said. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”