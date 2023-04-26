It *might be* happening! After weeks of online flirting and private banter, The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey gave a juicy update about Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and the status of their relationship while on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off The Vine” podcast.

“We do chat all the time. He was sliding into my DMs the other day. … I was like, ‘Are you flirting with me?’ and he’s like, ‘Um yeah, now I’m nervous.’ I’m just like, ‘Just tell me you like me!’ and he said, ‘I like you!’” Gabby, 32, said of her former Dancing With the Stars competitor, 35. Telling Kaitlyn that Vinny is the package deal – smart, funny and hot – Gabby added, “Never say never.”

The two first crossed paths as they competed on season 31 of the hit dancing competition. Despite his lack of dance experience, Vinny made it all the way to week eight with partner Koko Iwasaki, placing seventh overall. Gabby, meanwhile, got to the finale alongside Val Chmerkovskiy and came in second behind winner Charli D’Amelio and partner Mark Ballas.

Though their time on the dancing set was cut short thanks to Vinny’s elimination, Gabby and the Jersey Shore favorite caught fan attention as they were spotted getting flirty on social media. Things seemingly heated up between them shortly after Gabby and fiancé Erich Schwer called it quits amid the competition. Thanks to the Dancing With the Stars national tour, Gabby and Vinny were reunited when they linked up to perform.

ABC (2)

“We had a ton of fun together,” Gabby told Kaitlyn of their mutual tour experience. But when the former Bachelorette host asked why they have yet to make things official, Gabby offered two reasons.

“He has a busy schedule,” Gabby noted of Vinny’s Jersey Shore commitments before adding that “he hates L.A.” Kaitlyn, meanwhile, wasn’t so convinced. “I can see you two dating for sure. I’m rooting for this,” she said.

Kaitlyn’s take definitely echoed the support a Gabby-Vinny relationship already has! Bachelorette costar Rachel Recchia told Life & Style exclusively that she “could possibly ship” her close friend and the Jersey Shore star dating as long as he was dating Gabby “for the right reasons.”

“Honestly, I wouldn’t mind fist pumping a little at the Jersey Shore, but, you know, we’ll see,” she said.