gerry turner spends time with family after theresa split

Gerry Turner is logging some quality time with his family following his split from Theresa Nist. The Golden Bachelor star shared a belated Memorial Day weekend Instagram post on May 30, which included a photo of himself with his loved ones on a boat.

In the pic, Gerry, 72, was steering the boat with his daughters, sons-in-law and granddaughters seated around him. “Memorial Day weekend was so much fun with all the family around,” the reality star captioned the image. “Boat rides, tearing it up on the jetskis with granddaughter Charlee and tons of great food provided by both Jenny & Jon and Angie & Rob. Love my family.”

Gerry’s dedication to his family is the main reason his marriage to Theresa, 70, did not work out. When the couple announced they were divorcing on April 12, just three months after they tied the knot, the former restaurateur explained, “The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

While Gerry resides in Indiana, Theresa lives in New Jersey, and the pair could not agree on where they would start their life together. After looking at various homes in South Carolina, a neutral area, as well as New Jersey, they called it quits.

Theresa’s job as a compliance and operations liaison also took a toll on the relationship, according to fellow Golden Bachelor contestants Susan Noles. “Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job,” Susan, 67, said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on May 28. “He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would’ve never said I would move to that place, wherever that is, in the middle of nowhere.”

During a joint interview in March, Theresa said that she had no plans to quit her job until she and Gerry decided on where they would settle down. However, Gerry, who is retired, had a different mindset about what he wanted from the future.

“I guess the difficult part is I went on the show to find my partner, and I’ve been retired for a long time,” he explained. “I wanted fun [and] adventure. I wanted to go do [things]. So that is the crux of it, right now, is when does that start? I think the living arrangement is really secondary to the freedom of being able to go and enjoy life and do.”

Gerry and Theresa got engaged during The Golden Bachelor finale, which aired in November 2023. Their January 4 wedding was televised on ABC.