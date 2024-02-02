Week of February 4 to February 10. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18 Waiting around for things to happen isn’t your style. So you’ll want to make sure you get the ball rolling, especially when it comes to making a connection with someone who you’re crushing on.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

When it comes to your career, you’re ready to move onto something better. Calming old fears should free you up to go after those amazing ambitions, Pisces.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Single or attached, love gets a nudge in the right direction this week. Why not give yourself a break from boring chores for a while and enjoy the company around you?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This week finds you fully absorbed in what’s going on around you, Taurus. Expect the pull between different opportunities to get you thinking about what you really want to achieve.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

The chance to make big changes comes from trusting your hunches. When travel grabs your interest, you may want to get out and explore.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

It’s important to open your mind to different possibilities. Moving out of your usual comfort zone should be easier now.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Whether you’re going it alone, beginning a new romance or enjoying an ongoing commitment, you’ll want to feel happy with yourself. Make sure you focus on the best in others, too, particularly if you want partnerships to flourish.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Hard work is needed if you desire to make a genuine difference. When you use your ability to discern which actions are right for you, you unleash a winning streak.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Pleasure is at the top of your priority list now, Libra. At last, you should get the chance to relax your timetable and catch up with yourself.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Home could be an area that grabs your interest this week, Scorpio. Consider looking at fresh new ways to create more harmony.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s important now to decide where you want to be heading as everything seems to be changing fast. Romantic encounters are also possible, so keep your antennae tuned.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As you start to transform your ideas into reality, life begins to feel better. The team spirit pays off, especially if you’re trying to stay positive!