Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry Defends Logan 'Bad Boyfriend' Claims

Matt Czuchry has defended his Gilmore Girls character, Logan Huntzberger, after fans claimed he was a bad boyfriend to Rory Gilmore.

During a Tuesday, April 2, appearance on The Talk, the hosts played a viral TikTok video for Matt, 46. A Gilmore Girls superfan said, “Let’s not talk about Jess’ troubled past,” referring to Milo Ventimiglia‘s love interest for Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, and “Logan’s inconsistencies.”

“Why don’t we talk about how the two options are actually very below average and might be the reason why standards have been on the floor for women for decades now,” she added. Gilmore Girls aired for seven seasons starting in 2000 on the CW, followed by a 2016 miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Matt explained in response, “We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be relationships or whatever it may be,” as the audience applauded.

The Resident star added, “That show has spanned generations because of the timeless nature of it,” as new fans have tuned in after all episodes of Gilmore Girls were added to Netflix starting in 2016.

As for Rory’s love interests, Matt explained, “I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess had his strengths and weaknesses and Dean had his strengths and weaknesses, like we all do. And I think that the fun of the show is that you’ve got these characters who are flawed and had these great pieces.”

As for the never ending debate about Rory’s great loves and if the TikToker was right, Matt added, “I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m OK with the take.”

Even Alexis, 42, is unsure as to who was Rory’s great love. During a May 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen, she was asked to choose between Jared Padalecki‘s Dean, Jess and Logan.

The Mad Men alum combined the three names to say, “Jeagan?” in a questioning voice. Alexis added, “I can’t single somebody out.”

Fans were left hanging at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, when Rory discovered she was pregnant but didn’t disclose the father. Many fans believed it was Logan, as did the miniseries’ costume designer, Valerie Campbell.

In a TikTok video, she broke down the timeline between Rory’s lovers, which included Logan, Paul and her one-night stand with the Wookiee, and said it had to be Logan based on the show’s four-season timeline.

“The only obvious choice is — you guessed it — Logan,” Valerie said. In another video she added, “If it was Paul, she would’ve had the baby in the fall, if it was the Wookiee, she would’ve been about to burst.”