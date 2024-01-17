Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson has definite thoughts on where his character, Luke Danes, and Lauren Graham‘s Lorelai Gilmore would be today after getting married at the end of the four-part Netflix reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.

“They’ve got a couple of kids now. That’s the big surprise, even in their old age and they don’t regret it,” Scott, 65, told Elite Daily on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14.

Scott also dished on several other characters, including Milo Ventimiglia‘s Jess, who “has come back into the fold. He’s their nanny.” In addition to taking care of Luke and Lorelai’s children, Jess also “runs a gym. He opened up the Stars Hollow Gym.”

While he didn’t address Lorelai’s daughter, Rory Gilmore, finding out she was pregnant at the end of the reboot, Scott did speculate she was back home being a small-town journalist. “Rory’s back, and she’s running the Stars Hollow Gazette. She’s doing a lot of articles on the gym and on old people having kids,” he quipped to the outlet about Alexis Bledel‘s character.

One of the most burning questions about the reboot was who the father of Rory’s unborn child was.

One of the candidates was Logan Huntzberger, played ​by Matt Czuchry. He revealed that the show’s creator and executive producer did have a character in mind, but that he wasn’t in the position to share.

“Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino], they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.’ And I never have because one, that’s for them to say,” Matt, 46, told Us Weekly in January 2021.

“Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s Lauren’s show and it’s Alexis’ show. It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be,” The Good Wife alum continued, adding, “Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So, it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”

For her part, Alexis, 42, hasn’t spilled on who she would have settled down with. During a 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host asked The Handmaid’s Tale alum, “Who do you think Rory ultimately should have ended up with, Jess, Logan or Dean?” referring to her three great loves on Gilmore Girls, with the latter played by Jared Padalecki.

She adorably combined their names, saying “Jeagan,” before adding, “I can’t single somebody out.”

Fans may never find out how Rory’s storyline ended up. Amy had been busy working on the Netflix hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel since 2017, although the show wrapped up after five seasons in May 2023.

Lauren, 56, didn’t seem to think there would be yet another reboot when discussing the topic with CBS Mornings in November 2023. “There is not a formal discussion of doing it again. There’s always that fear that you want to leave it where it is best left. But we didn’t know we’d be coming back to do those Netflix movies, so you really never know,” she revealed.