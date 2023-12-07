Your account
Gilmore Girls star Sebastian Bach's transformation photos

‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Sebastian Bach’s Transformation Is Totally Rock ‘n’ Roll! Photos Then to Now

Dec 7, 2023
Heavy metal fans likely know Sebastian Bach as the former lead vocalist of Skid Row. However, those who watched Gilmore Girls know him by a different name: Gil. The rocker appeared in seasons 4 through 7 as the guitarist who replaced Adam Brody’s Dave Rygalski in the band Hep Alien. He returned in the 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: a Year in the Life.

Though Sebastian’s days with both Skid Row and Hep Alien are over, he’s still rocking today. In fact, the guitarist and vocalist was unveiled as the Tiki on The Masked Singer season 10 in December 2023. Many fans couldn’t get over how much his appearance has changed since 2003.

Keep scrolling to see Sebastian Bach’s transformation from his Gilmore Girls days to now.

