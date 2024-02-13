Gisele Bundchen Flashes Toned Legs in Trench Coat at NYFW: Photos

Gisele Bündchen is living her best life in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week and the supermodel is getting flirty with her outfits. The former Victoria’s Secret angel co-hosted the Frame Spring 2024 campaign dinner on Monday, February 12, and flashed her fabulously toned legs in a leather trench coat that retails for $2,800. Gisele paired the look with black leather under-the-knee boots, chunky gold hoop earrings, matching bangles and a chic leather clutch.

The philanthropist, 43, stopped to take a few photos before heading into the event at upscale restaurant Indochine alongside other famous faces like Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and AnnaSophia Robb.

Keep scrolling to see Gisele’s ​NYFW ‘fit.