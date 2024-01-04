Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is set to marry Theresa Nist in a televised event on Thursday, January 4, and the retired restaurateur gushed about his hopes for his and Theresa’s wedding day.

“Theresa will not have even made it to the platform where we’re going to exchange our vows, and that moment I see her walking down the aisle is going to get me,” Gerry, 72, told People in an interview published on January 4.

Theresa, 70, also chimed in with excitement about the couple’s big day.

“We don’t want it to go pass us by,” she explained. “Especially at this age, we’ve learned the lesson: You just live in the moment and don’t wish for tomorrow to come. I envision it as such a fun, warm, wonderful day, a day filled with joy and laughter and positive energy and everyone being happy to be there.”

Gerry and Theresa also spilled a few details regarding things like the ceremony, the reception and Theresa’s style of wedding dress. Theresa’s son, Matt, will escort her down the aisle and he’ll also fill the role as one of Gerry’s groomsmen. Her youngest grandson, Henry, will serve as the ceremony’s ring bearer while her older grandsons, Brandon, Braxton, Brody, Dempsey and Leo will stand with Gerry as junior groomsmen. Gerry’s two daughters, Angie Warner and Jenny Young, will serve as Theresa’s bridesmaids along with Angie’s daughters, Charlee and Payton.

Theresa described her gown as “not something [she] would envision [she] would wear,” but said that it was “traditional and modern.”

The finance professional also said that she enlisted friends and fellow Golden Bachelor contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts to help her choose her wedding dress.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I was presented with these incredibly gorgeous gowns from Badgley Mischka, and I was overwhelmed,” Theresa said to People. “I asked each one of these beautiful women to go pick their favorite. And then I picked three of mine, and I walked down the stairs with them. And when it was the dress, they unanimously thought this was the good gown. I think Susan was so proud because that’s the one I picked out!”

As for a color theme, Theresa said she went with lots of light pinks and peaches to achieve a “very light and airy look.” The mom of two also chose gold flowers as an accent.

Gerry’s dad, Everett, was a big fan of The Golden Bachelor, but unfortunately won’t be able to travel to California due to his health. However, Gerry wanted him to be able to feel as if he was a part of the couple’s big day.

“I made arrangements with a baker in Fort Wayne to take a small replica of the wedding cake to his home address the night of the wedding,” Gerry said. “He has had watch parties every Thursday, and so we’ll take a little bit of the wedding to him.”