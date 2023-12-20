Leslie Fhima said she’s been getting love from men under 40 in her DMs since her appearance on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. However, after having her heart broken by Gerry Turner during the show’s finale, she’s not quite ready to get back to dating just yet.

“I have a 37-year-old son, so I don’t go there [with men under 40],” Leslie, 64, told KARE 11. “I just am not in the place right now that I really want to date. Maybe when I get there, I might reach out to a few of them.”

The personal trainer added that she “wants to just give it some time” after her breakup with Gerry, 72. “[Plus], January and February and March are not the best times in Minneapolis to be meeting people!” she admitted.

Gerry and Leslie went to the fantasy suite together on The Golden Bachelor, but he broke up with her ahead of the final rose ceremony. The former restaurateur wound up getting engaged to Theresa Nist and they will tie the knot on January 4, 2024, in a televised wedding.

Leslie, who has two children, was completely blindsided when Gerry dumped her. She admittedly thought that she would be his final pick after their conversation behind closed doors in the fantasy suite.

“He made plans with me for [the] future,” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on December 4. “He said kind of, like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. [In] two more days, we’ll be done with this [and] be together, start our life.’ Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in there? No. But he all but said that. I would’ve been happy with just, ‘I love you,’ but he took it to a different level.”

Despite being frustrated with Gerry at the end of the show and when they came face to face at the live reunion on November 30, Leslie still had positive things to say about her experience. “Gerry was great,” she revealed. “Everyone was like, ‘Did you really fall in love?’ And I did. I actually fell for him.”

She also said that she “loves” the other women from the show. “We are all really good friends,” Leslie gushed. “We have a special bond that nobody else would understand and I’m in communication with them daily. I love that part, too.”