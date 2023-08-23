Halle Berry largely keeps her private life out of the spotlight, especially when it comes to parenting her two children.

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs,” she told TODAY of raising her children in 2019. “I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”

When it comes to sharing photos of her family to social media, the Monster’s Ball actress refrains from showing her kids’ faces, leaving many fans curious about daughter Nahla and son Maceo.

Who Is Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla?

The former Miss USA contestant welcomed her eldest child, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Halle and the model began dating in November 2005 after meeting on the set of a Versace photoshoot. In September 2007, the actress announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child.

“Yes, I am three months pregnant,” she said at the time. “Gabriel and I are beyond excited, and I’ve waited a long time for this moment in life. Now the next … months will be the longest of my life!”

Nahla was born on March 16, 2008.

Following their April 2010 split, Halle and Gabriel entered into a bitter custody battle after the Moonfall star decided to move from Los Angeles to France. At the time, Halle was required to pay Gabriel $16,000 a month in child support for their young daughter.

“Women don’t owe you shit,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2021, adding, “It takes great strength eryday [sic] to pay it. And BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion!”

She continued, “I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong! I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so,” calling the laws “outdated.”

Earlier this year, Halle’s child support was renegotiated, leaving her to pay $8,000 per month, plus 4.3 percent of any annual income she made over $1.95 million, up to $4.5 million.

Who Is Halle Berry’s Son Maceo?

Following her split from Gabriel, Halle moved on with French actor Olivier Martinez, who contributed to her decision to move across the Atlantic. The pair announced their engagement in March 2012 and were married in France on July 13, 2013, when Halle was pregnant with their first child.

Maceo-Robert Martinez was born on October 5, 2013.

The pair split two years after tying the knot in 2015, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until August 2023 due to a battle over custody. The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo and, similar to her agreement with Gabriel, Halle was ordered to pay Olivier $8,000 a month in child support. She also agreed to pay her ex an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million.