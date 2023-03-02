Still ageless. Jenny McCarthy shot to fame in 1994 after being named Playboy’s Playmate of the Year. Her bubbly personality and bold sense of humor helped the blonde beauty launch a career as a TV personality that is still going strong today. But has she undergone plastic surgery to maintain her youthful appearance?

Jenny has been brutally honest about how she has no qualms about getting cosmetic work. “I think plastic surgery is fun if it makes you feel good. I love Botox, I absolutely love it. I get it minimally, so I can still move my face. But I really do think it’s a savior,” she told Michigan Avenue magazine in 2009 when she was 36 years old.

The Illinois native kept up the routine, telling Life & Style in 2012, “I’m an obvious Botox user. I tell everyone. I get Botox in my forehead. I just have my doctor do a little shot.”

There is one part of her face that Jenny has chosen not to receive injections, and that is her lips. She made the revelation following former talk show host Wendy Williams being outed on The Masked Singer in October 2020 as the star whose costume was giant red lips. When asked about her outfit, Wendy explained, “They’re sexy and when I do get my filler, they’re this big before they deflate.” Then she turned to the judge and former View host, saying, “Jenny, you know what I’m talking about!”

The Bad Girl’s Guide star laughed it off, responding, “What are you talking about?” But she opened up about the topic shortly thereafter during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “People said she threw shade at my lips. I didn’t even take it as shade because I don’t put anything in my lips,” Jenny explained about Wendy’s comment. “But bring it! I’ve heard way worse stuff about my lips.”

Jenny has been open about getting breast enhancements over the years, with her first surgery taking place when she was 19. She underwent two more thanks to plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow. “He did my boobs twice,” she said on her VH1 talk show in 2013. “Once, I got them smaller, and then recently larger … Because after childbirth, for people that don’t know, your boobs turn into, like, pancakes.” Jenny has one child whom she shares with ex-husband John Asher, son Evan, who was born in 2002. She’s been married to actor and New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg since 2014.

Scroll down to see Jenny’s transformation over the years in photos.