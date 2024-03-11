Has John Mulaney Had Plastic Surgery? See His Transformation From His Early Career to 2024 Oscars

For fans who have followed John Mulaney through his various comedy specials and stand-up shows over the years, some believed he looked very different when presenting an award at the 2024 Oscars.

While John has never spoken out about the subject of plastic surgery and cosmetic work, some speculated he may have gotten Botox, as his face appeared smooth and line-free. Over the years there has been speculation he may have had work done to his nose and jaw.

John’s girlfriend, Olivia Munn, faced similar cosmetic work questions when she attended the 2016 Oscars. After fans called her out in an Instagram photo from the event, Olivia told Fashion magazine in April 2016, “When your face changes because of makeup, it’s hard to let people know that you’re not actually doing surgery or fillers.”