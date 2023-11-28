Has ‘Endgame’ Author Omid Scobie Had Plastic Surgery? Photos of Royal Reporter Over the Years

Some royal watchers have questioned whether Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie has found a plastic surgeon‘s office over the years, as his appearance in 2023 is quite different from when he started his career at Heat magazine in his early 20s.

Fans have speculated he’s possibly undergone a nose job, eyebrow lift, skin whitening, lip fillers and used Botox. The Endgame author and former Yahoo royal correspondent has chosen to not discuss the topic, neither confirming nor denying he’s had any procedures done.

Scroll down to see photos of Omid Scobie’s changing appearance over the years.