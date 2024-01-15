‘The Hills’ Romance! See Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Relationship Timeline From Reality TV to Now

Heid Montag and Spencer Pratt are one of the OG “it” couples of reality TV. After meeting in 2006, the pair’s relationship unfolded on MTV’s The Hills for six seasons. Heidi and Spencer also took their romance to other reality TV shows, including I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 — and then did it again in 2009. Though their relationship seemingly hit a rocky point that included a brief split, Heidi and Spencer came back stronger than ever and started a family.

Keep scrolling to see Heidi and Spencer’s relationship timeline.