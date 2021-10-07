Exclusive Spencer Pratt Gives Update On Baby No. 2 Plans After Heidi’s Surgery: ‘The Plan Is to Keep Trying’

The Hills: New Beginnings star Spencer Pratt exclusively tells Life & Style he and wife Heidi Montag “plan” to “keep trying” for baby No. 2 after they’ve been struggling with infertility, which led to Heidi undergoing surgery.

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder, 38, who partnered with Uber Eats and Taco Bell to create a nacho-shaped amethyst crystal in celebration of Taco Bell’s Mercury RetroGrande Nachos, explains that Heidi, 35, had a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure that “was supposed to clear” non-cancerous uterine polyps. However, the doctors found there “weren’t as many” growths as they originally thought.

That is not discouraging the couple from continuing their journey to try for another child. The reality TV couple previously welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, in 2017.

“The plan is to keep trying,” assures Spencer, adding that he will be getting blood work done to “check” his overall health. “I’m on every single herbal supplement for fertility [that] you can buy an Erewhon. Heidi’s going to an acupuncturist to try to help with fertility. I’m not even using CBD anymore. Like, that’s how like serious and clean.”

That being said, Spencer says he’s trying “not to accept” that they may stop at one child while the Colorado native may be content with having a family of three.

“Heidi just keeps trying to accept, like, maybe Gunner’s going to be our only child. I try not to accept that, but I think she’s just doing that,” he says. “So, if that is the case one day, so insane.”

He added that his wife is not interested in exploring “next level” treatments, such as in vitro fertilization, known as IVF, despite their pal Brody Jenner offering to “pay for it.”

While they’re holding out for baby No. 2, Spencer and Heidi are loving their time as parents to Gunner. The Los Angeles native gushes that his toddler is doing “amazing” these days.

“Fatherhood has changed me so many ways,” expresses Spencer. “The one that I keep feeling the most is this urgency to be successful and create the future that I would dream for my kids.”

In the middle of Mercury in Retrograde, from October 7 to 9, nacho aficionados and Spencer fans can get free Mercury RetroGrande Nachos, exclusively on Uber Eats, with a minimum basket of $12.

