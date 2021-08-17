Parenting goals! The Hills: New Beginnings stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag love raising their son, Gunner Stone, and their cutest photos will melt your heart.

“My favorite part of fatherhood is seeing a baby so innocent,” Spencer gushed to People in 2018, one year after they welcomed Gunner in October 2017. “Until you watch a human being born and watch a little baby growing and learning how to smile and waiting for a baby to giggle … it’s definitely made me enjoy humans more.”

The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder loves stirring up the drama on reality TV but admitted watching his young son grow has softened him a bit. “We were all little babies. Even the people I can’t stand, they were once sweet little babies. What happened to them?” he pondered.

That being said, the toddler reminds the proud dad of his wife. “My son, Gunner, definitely takes after Heidi because he comes off genuinely sweet. He just seems like the sweetest little baby,” Spencer said. “He’s always smiling. I feel like I would be a grumpy baby.”

The reality TV couple, who got married in 2008, have been open about trying to expand their brood. Spencer teased in May 2021 that they are “still working as hard as possible” to have baby No. 2.

“No spoiler alerts but no baby yet. That is the struggle in real life, reality,” he told People, adding that conceiving the second time has been “challenging.”

“We tried different lifestyles and everything we could think of,” he continued. “So yeah, we’re still working on that one.”

The singer even underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to improve her chances of getting pregnant in August 2021. The minimally invasive procedure is used to remove uterine polyps, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Hopefully, after this, I can get pregnant right away,” the mom of one told Page Six about her procedure.

Spencer and Heidi are staying optimistic, and the Laguna Beach alum said she would be happy with another boy or a girl. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So, if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids],” Heidi previously told People.

