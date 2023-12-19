How Many Kids Do Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Have?

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt instantly fell in love with each other on The Hills and fans even watched their televised wedding in 2009, one year after their secret nuptials in Mexico. The reality TV couple have since welcomed two children together and have made parenthood their number one role.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Son Gunner Stone Pratt

Heidi gave birth to baby No. 1 in October 2017, and the pair opened up about parenthood throughout The Hills: New Beginnings two years later.

“Fatherhood has changed me [in] so many ways,” Spencer exclusively told Life & Style in October 2021. “The one that I keep feeling the most is this urgency to be successful and create the future that I would dream for my kids.”

Heidi is no stranger to haters and the negative comments didn’t stop after she welcomed Gunner. In fact, the Colorado native faced a ton of backlash from mom-shamers after becoming a mom herself.

“Heidi was shamed by somebody that she interacts with,” Spencer exclusively explained to Life & Style in October 2021. “One day they wrote to her, like a week ago, that Gunner is too big to be in a stroller. Like, how dare you?”

The Pratt Daddy founder added, “The stroller is carrying three Hydro Flasks of water [and] a backpack [with a] change [of] clothes. Like, it also is a transport thing.”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Son Ryker Pratt

Ryker joined the charismatic family on November 17, 2022, the couple’s rep confirmed to Life & Style at the time.

“Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m.,” the rep revealed, adding, “It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes. Mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

Heidi and Spencer experienced fertility issues before conceiving Ryker. The family matriarch underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure in 2021, which helps remove non-cancerous uterine polyps.

Although they faced roadblocks in hopes for baby No. 2, Spencer exclusively told Life & Style that “the plan is to keep trying.”

“I’m on every single herbal supplement for fertility [that] you can buy at Erewhon,” the Marriage Boot Camp alum exclusively shared with Life & Style. “Heidi’s going to an acupuncturist to try to help with fertility. I’m not even using CBD anymore. Like, that’s how like serious and clean.”

After Ryker’s birth, the brood seamlessly adjusted to being a family of four. Heidi and Spencer have taken their boys on lavish vacations and they always pose for sweet family photos.

“Hope all you amazing mothers has a beautiful blessed day! We did my favorite activity … a hike. Yes I am officially my mother lol,” Heidi captioned a May 2023 Instagram photo with her sons. “You run and change the world! So thankful for my boys, husband, and my mama.”