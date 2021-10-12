Considering Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag have been in the spotlight since joining MTV’s The Hills in 2006, the reality TV couple has learned a thing or two about dealing with haters. Sadly, after welcoming their son, Gunner, in 2017, the trolling turned into mom-shaming.

“Heidi was shamed by somebody that she interacts with,” Spencer, 38, exclusively tells Life & Style. “One day they wrote to her, like a week ago, that Gunner is too big to be in a stroller. Like, how dare you?”

The Marriage Boot Camp alum says using a stroller isn’t just about keeping Gunner, who turned 4 years old on October 1, comfortable, it’s also about convenience! “The stroller is carrying three Hydro Flasks of water [and] a backpack [with a] change [of] clothes. Like, it also is a transport thing,” Spencer assures.

“You know, to really engage this hater’s logic and this, this mom-shaming logic, it’s so irrational,” the Pratt Daddy Crystals founder, who recently teamed up with UberEATS to promote Taco Bell’s Mercury RetroGrande Nachos, adds. “I even catch Heidi being like, ‘Look how much older those kids are.’ So as in … she’s still trying to validate herself.”

The former Laguna Beach personality, 35, “internalizes the mom-shaming and has to battle in her own head, which is so unfortunate,” Spencer notes. “And I’m like, ‘Block these mofos,’ and she’s like, ‘No … they should know boundaries.'”

As for Spencer’s go-to way of dealing with trolls? “I love blocking,” he reveals.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Despite the mom-shaming, Heidi and Spencer, who tied the knot in November 2008, would like more children. However, the pair has been struggling with infertility.

“The plan is to keep trying,” Spencer says. “I’m on every single herbal supplement for fertility [that] you can buy at Erewhon. Heidi’s going to an acupuncturist to try to help with fertility. I’m not even using CBD anymore. Like, that’s how like serious and clean.”

Moreover, Heidi underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove non-cancerous uterine polyps. “She just keeps trying to accept, like, maybe Gunner’s going to be our only child,” Spencer adds. “I try not to accept that.”