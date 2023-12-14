’Tis the season! Celebs share their tried-and-true tips and tricks.

Stick to your schedule

“The best thing anybody can do is keep up a routine,” says Amanda Kloots, 41. “No matter how busy your day gets, if things come up during the holidays, it’s already done because it’s in your routine, like taking a shower or brushing your teeth. So, that’s my tip: Make it a part of your day, make it non-negotiable.”

Smart Situation

Perfect party snack! Cameron Diaz, 51, gets her hot-wings fix — without the greasy fried chicken — by broiling cauliflower and topping it with buffalo wing hot sauce. “Why is buffalo sauce so good? You could put it on anything — why are we messing around with chickens?” she said while sharing the recipe in an Instagram vid.

Focus On What Matters

Busy Philipps doesn’t worry too much about overdoing it. “My body doesn’t define me as a person, so [the holidays] are not particularly something that I feel I need to make adjustments for,” says the 44-year-old, noting that she’s more focused on connecting with the people she loves. “The most important thing that people focus on during the holidays is spending time with their families and loved ones and reflecting on the year to come, how they can give back, and what the true holiday spirit is all about.”

Take a Hike

Food Network star Katie Lee gets some exercise in before indulging. “On Christmas morning, my mom and I always go for a long hike on our farm in West Virginia,” Katie, 42, says. “We bundle up and take the dogs with us. Then we have a big pancake breakfast.” Yum!