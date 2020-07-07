You go, girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has undergone $22,000 worth of plastic surgery — all of which she earned by using Cameo, a video-sharing app that allows celebrities to send personalized messages to fans.

“The American people are very gentle with me, very kind with me. They book my Cameos and I can pay my attorney fees, my procedures and make a living,” the 33-year-old exclusively tells Life & Style.

Working with Heather Rohrer, owner of the Center For Aesthetic Medicine, Larissa has had a number of cosmetic surgeries. “I can see the difference from before in my face and now,” says the Las Vegas resident. “The last episode, I really liked my face.”

Larissa’s “favorite thing” about her new look is her nose. “I did some hyaluronic acid in my nose to make it more straight,” she explains. The Brazilian beauty also had botox injected into her gums to make her smile “less gummy,” as well as sculpting her cheeks, jawline, chin and butt “several times.”

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will feature another “big surgery” for Larissa. While viewers will just have to wait and see what it is, the TLC personality reveals she’s planning on even more procedures after that — including a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck. “After that, I will be 200 times done,” Larissa assures. “When I do that, I will be 100 percent happy with my body.”

Beyond her plastic surgery makeover, Larissa has “very small dreams” to “find a job in the mall” and learn how to drive. “I have my employment authorization because my work visa is a visa that’s to come here [the U.S.] to work,” Larissa adds. “I got the two confused, but the producer always remembers [for] me. I have employment authorization and I do my Cameos online. So, I can afford those procedures … because I don’t do all of them in one day, you know. It’s a slow process.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. E.T.

Reporting by Lindsay Hoffman

