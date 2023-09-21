Late Euphoria actor Angus Cloud’s cause of death has been revealed 2 months after he suddenly died in his Oakland, California home, Life & Style can confirm.

The late actor’s died of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other narcotics, according to the Alameda County Coroner. Cloud suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs and his death is being ruled an accidental overdose.

Cloud’s family confirmed his death on the day of his passing on July 31, giving their outpour of love to him in the saddening message.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family wrote in a statement. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The day of his death, the Oakland Police Department told Life & Style that Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene, although his cause of death was unknown at the time. Cloud’s shocking death ​was actively investigated ​before his cause of death was determined. He was 25 years old.

Eddy Chen/HBO

​Many celebrities publicly responded to the shocking news, including Zendaya, who reacted to her Euphoria costar and dear friend’s passing, sharing, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus.”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it,” she captioned her August 1 Instagram post.

The Emmy award winner went on to admit that she’d “like to remember him that way,” especially the “boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give” his loved ones.