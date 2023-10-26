“I do” in Malibu! Hayley Orrantia and Greg Furman tied the knot in a rustic California ceremony full of quirky personal touches — including their favorite Indian food, self-penned vows and a surprise silent disco. “The highlight was their first dance,” spills a Life & Style insider. “Everyone was clapping and cheering them on. You can tell these two are so in love.” The Goldbergs star, 29, and actor, 34, met six years ago through a mutual friend, but didn’t start dating until Hayley slid into Greg’s DM’s and proposed a coffee meetup.

“Pretty much from there, that was about it,” the sitcom star has said. “We’ve been together ever since.” On October 14, the bride walked down a flower-bedecked aisle in a 1920s-style flapper inspired dress as 200 loved ones looked on. “She was bursting with happiness,” says the insider. Next up: a luxe honeymoon to Italy and Greece, with a final stop in Paris, where they celebrated Christmas years ago: “They can’t wait.”