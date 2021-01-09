Cue the Tears! Inside ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Last Day of Shooting *Ever*

End of an era! Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes footage of the final day of shooting for their long-running family reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on Friday, January 8.

“Last day of shooting Keeping Up With the Kardashians EVER,” Kim, 40, captioned a video of herself and her family getting their microphone packs connected by a longtime crew member for the last time. “Erin’s been our audio tech for 14 years!!!”

The Skims founder also shared a snapshot of her celebratory drink after the family wrapped their final scene. “It’s a wrap! Not on the tears or the drinks [though],” the KKW Beauty boss wrote. Sister Kourtney, 41, shared a photo of her champagne glass, writing, “Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second.”

The family also had a sweet outdoor celebration complete with a beignet truck and a lavish table set-up with flowers and place settings for each member. Each place setting included an immaculately decorated cookie version of one of the stars — even Kar-Jenner kids like Saint West and Penelope Disick were immortalized in sugar — so it was pretty easy to find their seats.

Kim revealed the show would conclude in 2021 during a heartfelt announcement in September. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The mother of four — she shares 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago and 20-month-old son Psalm with husband Kanye West — went on to thank “the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience.”

“Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” she concluded. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Unfortunately, Kanye, 43, was not in attendance during his wife’s and in-laws’ milestone moment, Us Weekly reported. He skipped the celebration amid rumors he’s in the midst of a divorce from Kim after nearly seven years of marriage.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the photos of the Kardashian-Jenners’ last day filming their iconic reality series!