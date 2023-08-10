Kylie Jenner Spends Her 26th Birthday Relaxing Beachside in Hawaii: See Her Vacation Photos

Aloha! Kylie Jenner kicked off her 26th birthday by taking a calming vacation to Hawaii and celebrated another year around the sun surrounded by nature’s beauty on August 10.

The Kardashians star seemingly did a lot of reflecting during her trip while preparing for another big year ahead of her.

Usually, the makeup mogul goes all out for her birthday festivities – like her lavish yacht party when she turned 25 years old. Kylie and her closest family and friends enjoyed the night on the multi-level boat by dancing and enjoying a private firework show. Of course, ​she was gifted extravagant presents like a rare rust Hermès Birkin bag from momager Kris Jenner.

After years of big celebrations, Kylie decided to enjoy a down-to-earth birthday.