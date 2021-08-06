It’s good to be Kylie Jenner when it comes to birthdays. She’s had some very generous boyfriends, as well as family and friends, who have lavished her with luxury gifts over the years when August 10 rolls around.

The cosmetics mogul has been lucky at love when it comes to guys who want to buy her expensive sports cars to show their feelings. When she turned 18 in 2015, Kylie’s boyfriend at the time, rapper Tyga, gave the newly minted adult a white Ferrari worth $320,000.

He presented Kylie with the gift outside of a club, where she threw her arms around him and gave him a big kiss. But all that horsepower may have been too much for the still-teenage Kylie. Four days after her birthday, Tyga was seen behind the wheel while she rode shotgun as the then-couple left lunch the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kylie eventually got the hang of the ride, but the whip wasn’t entirely to her liking. She had the car painted a light grey two weeks after receiving the gift. She also added orange rims in a photo she shared to her Instagram account on August 23, 2015, showing off how she customized the Ferrari to her tastes.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Fortunately, her next boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was better at nailing Kylie’s tastes in automobiles. By the time she turned 21 in 2018, Kylie was already a mom, as the couple share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018.

Travis gave Kylie a vintage white Rolls Royce with classic silver detailing. He even had a red bow placed on it. Kylie was so proud, she took a photo in front of the classic luxury vehicle and shared it with her Instagram followers.

Kylie also showed off how Travis decorated her entire lower floor of her house in a deep layer of red rose petals. In several videos shared to her Instagram Stories, the “Sicko Mode” rapper had tree-sized bouquets of the blooms outside her home, ready for the second Kylie walked out the front door. He also had a field of red roses planted from their stems up across her lawn. Swoon!

Somehow, the Houston native managed to top himself when it came to Kylie’s birthday the following year. In 2019, the couple set sail aboard a rented $250 million super yacht to cruise Italy’s Amalfi Coast during Kylie’s birthday week. Their daughter, Stormi, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, and then-couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie joined the trip to take part in the birthday girl’s festivities.

Besides romps in the sea, riding on jet-skis and heading into the various resort towns for gourmet meals, Travis presented Kylie with a massive diamond necklace that featured a pendant in the shape of her Kylie Cosmetics logo on her birthday proper. She immediately put it on and shared photos of the blingy gift with her Instagram followers.

The couple split several months later, so Kylie didn’t receive a lavish gift from Travis for her 23rd birthday. Instead, the friendly coparent sent her a sweet Instagram birthday shoutout. But Kylie wasn’t alone. She flew her sisters and brother to the Turks and Caicos in 2020 for her birthday bash, which was celebrated with fireworks on the tropical island.

Now that Kylie and Travis are back together as a couple, we can’t wait to see what he’s going to get his lady for her 24th birthday!

Scroll down to see Kylie’s most luxe and lavish birthday gifts over the years.