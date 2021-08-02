Happy Birthday to us! Kylie Jenner has turned herself into a golden girl for her upcoming 24th birthday on August 10. She’s launching a new beauty campaign for Kylie Cosmetics with a 24K gold theme and is using her amazing curves to promote it.

The entrepreneur posed topless with her hands covering her chest in a photo promoting the new line. From her neck to her hips, Kylie was painted in glittery gold makeup, while wearing just a thong in this August 2 Instagram photo.

“Ahhh!!! my birthday is in 8 days!!! And of course, I had to celebrate with another bday collection! 24K gold theme for my 24th birthday launching on August 10th. I can’t wait to reveal this collection tomorrow on my stories!!! STAY TUNED,” she told fans in the caption next to the sexy snap.

Kylie has put out a birthday collection for her customers every year since she launched her billion-dollar cosmetics empire. In 2017, she put together an 11-piece capsule collection that featured a “vajazzled rhinestone lipstick.” The overall theme was in pink and also included two new lip glosses in Cupcake and Cherry Pie and a palette of nine new eye shadows.

While Kylie is giving the gift of a gold-themed collection to her fans as a birthday present, we can’t wait to see what she receives as she turns 24. Now that she’s back together with boyfriend Travis Scott, she should be receiving a one-of-a-kind luxury gift.

In 2018, the 29-year-old rapper gave her a vintage white Rolls Royce, while covering her entire front yard in red roses. The following year, the couple spent her birthday week cruising Italy’s Amalfi coast aboard a rented super yacht. Travis then gifted his lady with a $500,000 diamond necklace with a jewel-encrusted lip pendant that is the logo for her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

She and Travis had split up by the time her birthday rolled around in 2020. But that didn’t stop her from throwing a luxury-filled bash. She flew her sisters and brother to the Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean for several days of swimming in a giant pool, riding horses on the beach and enjoying a massive fireworks display on the night of her birthday dinner.