Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios might just be rivaling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for the title of the NFL’s cutest new couple. The TikTok influencer made her relationship with the football player Instagram-official in October 2023, but when did the romance begin?

When Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Start Dating?

It’s not clear exactly when Alix’s relationship with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver kicked off. However, they were spotted together at a Miami Heat game in early June 2023. She dropped hints about a relationship by sharing glimpses of a mystery man on her TikTok account a few weeks later. Then, on July 12, Alix and Braxton made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Alix then started to attend Miami Dolphins games, often sporting gear with Braxton’s jersey number on it, in September 2023. The rumored couple wasn’t shy about flirting with each other and sharing hugs on the sidelines. Alix also began referring to Braxton as “NFL man” online, making it pretty clear to fans that he had a significant role in her life.

Finally, on October 7, 2023, Alix made the relationship Instagram official with a steamy photo of herself making out with Braxton as she wrapped her legs and arms around him. In the caption, she wished her “NFL man” a happy birthday. Though Alix didn’t tag Braxton, he commented on the post, “Big fan of this.”

When Did Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo Split?

Alix’s relationship with Braxton has come with a bit of drama, as fans accused her of “homewrecking” Braxton’s relationship with ex Sophia Culpo. Sophia and Braxton dated for two years before she hinted at their split in a March 2023 TikTok video, referring to herself and sister Aurora Culpo as “the single sisters.” Cheating rumors began to circulate, although Braxton denied the speculation in a June Instagram story.

“It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter,” he said. “I don’t wanna start anything. I don’t wanna fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy.”

However, in a since-deleted TikTok video, Sophia said that she and Braxton “broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl.”

“Not bitter, in fact I know the situation has been one of my biggest blessings,” Sophia continued. “I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m here to share the truth so I can finally be done with all of this. All love.”

In September 2023, Alix addressed the “homewrecker” accusations on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. She insisted that Braxton and Sophia “were not together” when she and the football player began dating.

When Did Alix Earle and Tyler Wade Split?

Before Braxton, Alix was linked to MLB star Tyler Wade from September to December 2022. She confirmed their split in a TikTok Live at the time, explaining that they had been “fighting for a bit” and she was “not happy” in the relationship.

“We haven’t been together for a hot minute,” Alix said. “I’ve just been hiding it from you guys because I didn’t feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend — we were not even dating like a week or two ago.”