ESPYS 2023 Best and Worst Dressed Stars: See Fashion Photos

The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 ESPYS: See Photos of the Hit and Miss Celebrity Outfits

Celebrities and internet stars attended the 2023 ESPYS Awards on Wednesday, July 12, to see some of the highest-performing athletes be honored for the 2022 season.

The red carpet was filled with differing fashions from chic and classic ensembles to daring and fun outfits. That being said, all of the attendees were in high spirits at the ESPYS and TBH, we have a little bit of FOMO.

Keep scrolling to see the best and worst-dressed stars at the 2023 ESPYS.