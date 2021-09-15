Back on the dating scene? Amelia Gray Hamlin is “not going to turn down” the “right guy” if he comes along following her split from Scott Disick, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“At the moment, she’s concentrating on herself,” says the insider, adding that the model, 20, doesn’t have a “special someone” in her life at the moment following her breakup from the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38.

That being said, plenty of guys have been shooting their shots for a chance with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

“She’s been getting so much male attention since breaking up with Scott and messages from hot guys with verified Instagram accounts have been sliding into her DMs,” reveals the insider. “If the right guy comes along, she’s not going to turn him down.”

Scott and Amelia’s uncoupling comes on the heels of Younes Bendjima leaking an alleged Instagram DM from the Flip It Like Disick star on August 30 shading ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged message read in reference to a photo of the Poosh.com founder straddling the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on a boat.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes, 28, allegedly replied, adding the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” to his Instagram Story.

Despite the drama, Scott “wasn’t expecting” Amelia “to dump him,” a second source told Life & Style. “He for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time,” said the source, noting that Amelia feels Scott “needs to grow up.”

The “heartbroken” reality star has been “desperately trying to win her back,” but Amelia’s friends are “warning” her “not to fall for his pleas.” Moreover, the starlet’s mother, Lisa Rinna, is “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and feels that her daughter “deserves better.”