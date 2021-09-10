Breakup woes. Amelia Gray Hamlin occasionally “feels nostalgic” about her relationship with Scott Disick following their split, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The 20-year-old model and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, had “fun times” and went on “amazing trips” together, says the insider. However, Amelia “has been doing well” and “staying strong” since the pair called it quits earlier this month.

Amelia “still believes” breaking up with Scott “was the right thing to do and has no regrets,” the source assures. That said, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star “does miss” the Talentless founder’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. “She developed a close bond with [them].”

Now that Amelia is living the single life, she’s “focusing on the positive, her booming career and hanging out with friends,” adds the insider, noting that her work in New York Fashion Week has been a “good distraction.”

As for how Scott is handling the split, the E! alum is “heartbroken,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. Scott “wasn’t expecting” Amelia to “dump him” and is “desperately trying to win her back.”

Although the pair’s romance, which began in fall 2020, “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” Scott’s drama with Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima “is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” the insider explained.

On August 30, Younes, 28, took to Instagram to share an alleged DM from Scott calling out Kourtney, 42, and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, for packing on the PDA during a trip to Venice, Italy. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged message read, referring to a photo of the Poosh.com founder straddling the Blink-182 drummer, 45, on a boat.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes replied, adding the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” to his Instagram Story.

Amelia “wasn’t happy about the DM leak,” an additional source dished to Life & Style. “She questions whether Scott still has feelings for Kourtney and doesn’t like the idea of being dragged into their feud.”